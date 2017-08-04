Police in Worcester have arrested a man attempting to kick in the door of a former Japanese restaurant.
Jimmy Kang, 41, is charged with Breaking & Entry, Defacement of Property and Aggravated Burglary, among other charges.
In the early hours of Friday, Worcester police were dispatched to Millbury street for reports of a man attempting to break into the former business site of "Takara," a Japanese teppanyaki grill.
The caller told officers that a suspect was in a black Mercedes on Harding street.
Police officers located the vehicle with Kang inside.
According to police, an initial search revealed a Heineken in his driver's side door, and two .45 caliber ammunition cartridges in Kang's pocket.
A more thorough search of the area located a handgun in a fenced-in area near the damaged, former door of Takara.
Kang does not have a license to carry firearms. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.