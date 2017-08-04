Police Arrest Man Allegedly Breaking Into Closed Teppanyaki Grill - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Arrest Man Allegedly Breaking Into Closed Teppanyaki Grill

Police in Worcester have arrested a man attempting to kick in the door of a former Japanese restaurant.

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Arrest Man Allegedly Breaking Into Closed Teppanyaki Grill
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Police in Worcester have arrested a man attempting to kick in the door of a former Japanese restaurant.

    Jimmy Kang, 41, is charged with Breaking & Entry, Defacement of Property and Aggravated Burglary, among other charges.

    In the early hours of Friday, Worcester police were dispatched to Millbury street for reports of a man attempting to break into the former business site of "Takara," a Japanese teppanyaki grill.

    The caller told officers that a suspect was in a black Mercedes on Harding street.

    Police officers located the vehicle with Kang inside.

    According to police, an initial search revealed a Heineken in his driver's side door, and two .45 caliber ammunition cartridges in Kang's pocket.

    A more thorough search of the area located a handgun in a fenced-in area near the damaged, former door of Takara.

    Kang does not have a license to carry firearms. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

    Published 50 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices