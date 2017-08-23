Police Arrest Naked Woman in Manchester

A woman was arrested after she was found naked on South Main Street in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday evening.

Manchester police responded to 569 South Main Street for a report of a naked woman inside of a vehicle. Police located an empty 2004 Ford Focus with its tailights on, and soon found Hydie Surprenant, 26 of Derry, New Hampshire walking in the middle of the street naked.

Police say they approached Surprenant while she attempted to get into the passenger side door. The officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Officers also located a small bag of marijuana on top of her purse.

Surprenant was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled drug.

She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and scheduled to appear in the 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on September 27.