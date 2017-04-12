Police Arrest Suspect in Conn. Homicide, Amber Alert

Suspect in New Britain Homicide and Amber Alert in Custody

Police in Massachusetts have arrested a the suspect in a New Britain homicide case tied to an Amber Alert over the weekend.

Patrick Miles, 36, of New Britain, was arrested early Wednesday morning in West Springfield, Mass. He was charged as a fugitive from justice.

Patrick Miles is a suspect in the death of 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head in a home at 48 North Mountain Road in New Britain Friday night.

Police identified Patrick Miles as a suspect and believe he fled to New York City with his 2-year-old daughter Paisley Miles after the incident. The search for Paisley prompted an Amber Alert early Saturday morning. The girl was found safe with a relative in Brooklyn, New York Saturday morning. That relative is cooperating with police.

Police said Yasheeka and Patrick Miles had a domestic relationship, but have not elaborated on what the relationship between them is. On Monday, police issued a news released listing 48 North Mountain Road as the home address for both of them.

According to New Britain police, Patrick Miles does have a criminal history in Vernon and New London.

Connecticut authorities currently hold two arrest warrants for Patrick Miles on violation of probation charges. The warrants have a combined bond of $350,000.

Patrick Miles is scheduled to appear in Massachusetts court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be made on the Community Tip Line at 860-826-3199 or online at newbritainpolice.org.