Police in Lowell, Massachusetts arrested a 30-year-old man suspected in drug possession and distribution.

They found a large amount of cash, small scale and a single bag of crack cocaine on Brandon Jamal Rose, while conducting surveillance on Grand Street Sunday afternoon.

During the search of his apartment, two dozen baggies of suspected cocaine, cash and drug distribution evidence were seized, according to police. He was charged with several counts of drug distribution and for two previous warrants for him.

Police also found a .380 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a high capacity 30 round magazine, over 500 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition and 40 Clonazepam pills in the bedroom of another suspect. An arrest warrant against the second suspect was requested.

Rose will be arraigned in Lowell District Court Monday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.