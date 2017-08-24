PD: Death of Baby Appears to Be Tragic Accident

Police are investigating the death of an 8-month old baby girl in Hartford and detectives believe the child’s death is a tragic accident. (Published 10 minutes ago)

Police are investigating the death of a 7-month old baby girl in Hartford who crawled into a bucket and detectives said it appears the child’s death is a tragic drowning accident.

Police responded to an address on Hamilton Street at 10:04 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive baby and officers immediately began administering CPR.

Police said the baby's mother and a 16-year-old sibling were watching her at the family’s home and did not realize the baby was following one of them as they walked through the kitchen and into the bathroom.

Somehow, the baby fell into a bucket in the kitchen that had been used to clean the floor. That bucket went up to around the baby’s waist and had five to six inches of water inside, police said.

EMS transported the child to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division, Special Investigations Division and Crime Scene Division, responded and assumed the investigation.

After interviews and searching the home detectives believe the child’s death is a tragic accident. The investigation is ongoing, including into how long it took for a family member to realize what happened and call 911.

“At this point we have no reason to believe that any of this is not the exact honest truth. We’ve done some initial forensic analysis, right down to measuring the height of the bucket, the height of the child, the weight of the child, just everything that we could in our inspections,” Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley said.

The medical examiner will determine what caused the baby’s death.

Police said the family is distraught and one is receiving medical attention because of what happened. This has also been difficult for officers who responded to the scene.

Editor's Note: Police originally said the baby was 8 months old.








