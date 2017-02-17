Massachusetts police have captured a suspect who they say tried to run down two police officers with his car earlier this week before leading them on a lengthy pursuit into New Hampshire, evading capture.

John Casey, 48, of 28 Kilby St. #4, Dracut, Massachusetts, was eventually arrested at 307 Mammoth Road in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday evening, according to police.

He had multiple warrants outstanding for his arrest, including armed assault with intent to murder and burglary.

Authorities say Casey the incident where he tried to run down two Lowell police officers happened on Tuesday.

Casey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. It's unclear if he has an attorney.