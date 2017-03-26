A wild police chase ended in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Framingham, Massachusetts. Perry Russom reports.

Police say they tried to pull over 24-year-old Igor Campos just after 5 p.m. He refused to stop and led police along a chase on Route 135. He crashed his car on Clinton Street and took cover in a development full of unfinished duplexes in Hopkinton. Guns were drawn as officers from multiple towns as well as a K-9 unit and the Massachusetts State Police airwing quickly arrived on scene to help.

"It was an active crime scene. There were about 20 cop cars all over from Ashland, Hopkinton, Southborough, the state and I want to say the sheriff department,” said Karthik Ramanathan who witnessed the incident unfold.

Campos was taken out on a stretcher from an empty house under construction. He was seen with a bandage around his head and is being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Police have not provided any information on Campos’ condition or if any charges have been filed.