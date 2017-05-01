Police Close Road, Search Truck of Detained Veteran | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Close Road, Search Truck of Detained Veteran

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Authorities in West Springfield, Massachusetts, closed a major road as they searched a truck for explosives, detaining its driver, who police say is a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Authorities in West Springfield, Massachusetts, closed a major road as they searched a truck for explosives, detaining its driver, who police say is a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

    According to NBC affiliate WWLP, part of Route 5 was shut down as police searched the pickup truck.

    The man, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody. WWLP reports that he allegedly told police he had four pipe bombs in his truck. A robot was being used to check the vehicle.

    It was not yet known whether criminal charges would be filed, as Chief Ronald Campurciani says the West Springfield Police Department is first making sure he gets to a hospital for treatment.

    More to come.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices