Authorities in West Springfield, Massachusetts, closed a major road as they searched a truck for explosives, detaining its driver, who police say is a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Authorities in West Springfield, Massachusetts, closed a major road as they searched a truck for explosives, detaining its driver, who police say is a veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to NBC affiliate WWLP, part of Route 5 was shut down as police searched the pickup truck.

The man, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody. WWLP reports that he allegedly told police he had four pipe bombs in his truck. A robot was being used to check the vehicle.

It was not yet known whether criminal charges would be filed, as Chief Ronald Campurciani says the West Springfield Police Department is first making sure he gets to a hospital for treatment.

More to come.