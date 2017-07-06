Manhunt Continues for 'Armed and Dangerous' Murder Suspect

A Massachusetts man who is considered armed and dangerous is being sought by state and local police in connection with a murder that occurred overnight Wednesday.

A warrant has been issued for Lewis H. Starkey III for murder, assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of shooting and killing 48-year-old Amanda Glover, inside his home on West Street in Wendell.

Investigators said he then drove to his work - Specialized Trucking Company in Chicopee - where he allegedly fired a shotgun at a worker there. The worker was behind glass and suffered only minor injuries from the broken glass.

Starkey fled the scene when his gun malfunctioned. He is believed to be driving a red 2013 Lincoln MKX with Vermont plate QLTMKR.

Police say that anyone who sees Starkey should not approach him and instead call 911 or 508-820-2121.