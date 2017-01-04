Police continue to search for a man who robbed a gas station while holding a knife in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened at the Mutual Oil on Washington Street just before 6 p.m.

The clerk told police that the masked man jumped over the counter and demanded cash while holding a foot-long knife.

The robber allegedly told the clerk to crawl outside and wait until he got away. The masked man then fled the scene with more than $700.

The FBI told NBC Boston that they are investigating whether the incident is related to other robberies that have occurred in the area recently.