Police Continue Search for Man Who Robbed Easton Gas Station With Knife
Police Continue Search for Man Who Robbed Easton Gas Station With Knife

FBI says they are investigating whether the incident is connected to other area robberies

    Police continue to search for a man who robbed a gas station while holding a knife in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

    The robbery happened at the Mutual Oil on Washington Street just before 6 p.m.

    The clerk told police that the masked man jumped over the counter and demanded cash while holding a foot-long knife.

    The robber allegedly told the clerk to crawl outside and wait until he got away. The masked man then fled the scene with more than $700.

    The FBI told NBC Boston that they are investigating whether the incident is related to other robberies that have occurred in the area recently.

    Published 46 minutes ago

