Police in Melrose, Massachusetts, are looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to murder two women during a home invasion on Friday night.

Massachusetts police are still looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to murder his mother and sister during a home invasion in Melrose on Friday night.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said Saurday that John C. Ferreira, 54, is wanted for assault with intent to murder in the wake of the attack on Vinton Street.

Police said Ferreira allegedly used a hammer or mallet in the attacks and that he was apparently in the house when the women came home. He also tied one of the women to a chair with wire ties and duct tape. One victim's face was injured badly and both had marks on their arms and legs.

One victim apparently escaped from the home and flagged down police while walking along the road. Police had been called when a neighbor spotted the woman outside, bleeding.

Man Wanted After Murder Attempts

Melrose, Massachusetts resident John Ferreira is on the run from police after allegedly attempting to murder his mother and sister late on Friday night. (Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017)

Both women were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The motive of the attack is still unclear.

Lyle said Ferreira may have fled from the home in one of the victim's cars — a red Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plate 546XL1. He also may have a rottweiler with him.

Ferreira is described as 5'7" and 200 pounds. He has a graying mustache and partially shaved brown hair.

Police are urging Ferreira to turn himself in.

"Mr. Ferreira, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in. We'll get you," said Lyle.

Anyone with information on Ferreira's whereabouts is asked to contact the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212 or by calling 911.