Police Continue Search for Suspects Who Shot 5-Year-Old Boy in Roxbury

By Caroline Connelly

    Boston police continue to look for two men, believed to be in their late teens, who may be connected to the shooting of a 5-year-old boy in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday night.

    Police said a father and son were leaving their home on Copeland Street around 9:30 p.m. when then boy was shot in the back. The boy was rushed to Boston Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

    Authorities said the suspects took off in a silver car. The boy’s father is believed to have been the intended target.

    Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called the suspects cowards following the shooting.

    “You missed your target. You hit a 5-year-old boy. You’re not that tough,” Walsh said on Sunday night.

    Back in October, a similar situation occurred when a shooter targeting a father shot his young daughter instead.

    Residents like Coreen Fortunato say they’re tired of seeing this type of violence in Roxbury.

    “It's a bad way to handle problems,” she said. “It's been three or four years that I've heard shots. I won't even leave my house.”

    Anyone with information on Sunday night's shooting is being asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

