Police and family members are still looking for a Southborough, Massachusetts man who went missing following a Celtics game in Boston.

Michael Kelleher was last seen at the TD Garden on Wednesday night. According to his mother Lori, Michael got drunk at the game and intended to meet his coworker at her car when the game ended. He never showed up and the coworker eventually left.

Lori is staying at a hotel in Boston waiting patiently for police to find her son. She says she’s looked all over the city, scaled fences, even searched through water to find her son.

“I just don’t know what to do,” Lori says. “I don’t know what else to do, I am just worried. I’m so appreciative of everything that everybody is doing, but I just want to know what happened, where he is. It’s not like him to do anything like this, just disappear, so I want some answers.”

Michael, 23, has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 6’2” tall. He was wearing a Celtics jersey, a grey sweatshirt, with black sneakers, along with a Celtics hat. He was last seen leaving the Garden around 9 p.m. Other family members add that he tried three times to get an Uber at Paul Revere Park, just across the harbor from the Garden.

A missing person report was filed Thursday by Kelleher’s family. Kelleher’s mother also says his bank and credit cards have not been used since the game. Police in Southborough are working with the Boston Police Department to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southborough police at 508-485-2147 or Boston police at 617-343-4240.