Police Cruiser Damaged by Runaway Tractor-Trailer Wheels

By Eli Maroney

    Massachusetts State Police

    Massachusetts State Police are seeking help in identifying a tractor-trailer that damaged a cruiser early Monday morning.

    At approximately 5:30 a.m., a state police cruiser parked in a construction zone on I-84 eastbound was hit by two wheels that came off a passing tractor-trailer.

    The officer was not injured; however, the cruiser was severely damaged. The tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene.

    Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Trooper Scott Shea at 508-347-3352.

    Published 53 minutes ago

