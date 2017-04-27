Police: Cruiser Struck, Trooper Injured in OUI Crash

A state trooper was injured after a driver authorities say was under the influence crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser Thursday night in Methuen.

Around 8 p.m., when the trooper was setting up for road construction detail on I-495 southbound, a driver crashed into his vehicle.

According to state police, the male driver, who has not yet been identified, will face OUI charges.

The trooper was taken to Holy Family Hospital with minor injuries. The driver will be examined at Lawrence General Hospital before being booked at the Andover state police barracks.

The southbound side of the highway was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.