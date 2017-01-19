A Revere, Massachusetts police detective charged with physically abusing a 5-year-old child will face a judge Thursday.

Marcos Garcia, 32, will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a child causing injury.

The Suffolk County District Attorney says Garcia physically abused the child of a woman he was dating.

That child has been placed in the custody of a different family member.

Garcia is on paid leave.