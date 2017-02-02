Police Detective Charged With Child Abuse Resigns From Force

Marcos Garcia, a detective in Revere, Massachusetts, is accused of handcuffing and brutally beating the 5-year-old son of a fellow officer, all because he refused to eat dinner. (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

A Massachusetts police detective facing child abuse charges after allegedly beating a 5-year-old boy because he would not eat dinner has resigned from the force.

Revere police confirm Marcos Garcia resigned from his position Thursday, effective immediately.

Garcia is accused of severely disciplining the son of a fellow officer he's dating, Angela Halcovich, who is also facing charges.

Prosecutors say he handcuffed, punched and choked the boy, as well as whipped him with a belt. Prosecutors added that Garcia told the boy to lie about his injuries to anyone who asked.

Halcovich allegedly admitted to state police that she told her sons to lie about the beatings and told investigators that she beat one of her sons with a belt and she knew that Garcia was also beating her children.

Garcia is out on $5,000 bail until his next court date in February.

Halcovich was arraigned and bail was set at $2,500. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24.