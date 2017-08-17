Police: Drunk Driver Hit Multiple Cars While Evading Police

A New Hampshire woman was arrested after allegedly hitting three other vehicles while driving under the influence in Rochester, New Hampshire, Wednesday evening.

Police responded to Milton Road by the Route 202 bypass around 7:48 p.m. for a report of erratic driving of a green 2001 Subaru Legacy.

Police say Cherylyn Thorne, 26, from Strafford, New Hampshire, struck a black 2013 Subaru XVC driven by Jonathan Fredholm, 33, of Chelsea, Vermont, and a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra driven by Brian Scott, 37, from East Rochester, New Hampshire.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and needed to be towed from the scene. None of the drivers were injured as a result of these crashes.

Thorne then allegedly drove to Roger Allen Park and struck an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot before driving off.

On her way out of the park, police say Thorne spun out her vehicle into a side road embankment while trying to evade police.

Thorne was arrested for aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of reckless operation, transportation of alcohol, three counts of conduct after an accident, disobeying an officer and traffic control devices.

She was held on $3,500 cash bail with a court date at Rochester District Court on August 17, 2017.