Police: Drunk Driver Hits Several Cars With Plow

Authorities say a Massachusetts man drove drunk and hit several vehicles with a plow on his pickup truck on his way home, injuring one person.

The MetroWest Daily News reports 35-year-old Christopher Pope, of Holliston, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, reckless driving and other offenses. He was released without bail.

Police say Pope hit several cars Tuesday in Holliston, a town located about 30 miles southwest of Boston. Prosecutors say most were empty but one car had two occupants. They say one person had to go to the hospital to be treated for an injury.

Police say they arrested Pope at his home after the crashes.

Pope's lawyer says his client hasn't been in trouble for almost 10 years.