A Massachusetts man allegedly told his arresting officer "I work for the city" after he was stopped for suspected drunk driving, police said.

Chicopee police say they got a call Saturday evening about an erratic driver on Granby Road. When officers responded, they found the vehicle matching the report's description in an Arby's parking lot.

An officer noticed the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Joseph Breton Sr. of Chicopee, stumbling and almost falling in the parking lot when he got into his car again and drove out of the parking lot.

The officer, who saw this car cross double-solid lines three times, tried to get the driver to stop, and eventually radioed in that he wasn't stopping.

Watch Live WATCH LIVE: NFL Player Testifies in Hernandez Trial

Eventually, the car stopped on a driveway on Granby Road, and the Breton got out of it, according to Chicopee police.

The officer told Breton to stop and stay where he was, when Breton allegedly yelled "I work for the city."

Breton tried to get back to his car, and officers at the scene noticed he smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested, and screamed obscenities at the officers on the way back to booking.

Breton was charged with operating under the influence, failing to stop for police, driving without an inspection sticker, violating motor vehicle rules and a marked lanes violation.

He's being held on $290 bail and is due in court Monday. It's not clear if he has an attorney.