An elderly man has died after being found Friday in his pool in Norwood, Massachusetts, according to police.

Norwood Police said responders performed CPR on the man after he was found in a pool at a home on Albemarle Road. He was transported to an area hospital, where he passed away.

The man's identity and cause of death were not revealed.

No further information was immediately available.