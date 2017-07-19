A former day care worker previously arrested last year on child pornography charges has been arrested again on similar charges.

Arlington Police announced the charges against Matthew Lister, 22, on Wednesday.

Among the charges Lister is facing are possession of visual material of a child in the state of nudity or sexual conduct, distribution of visual material of a child in the state of nudity or sexual conduct, as well as probation violation.

A search warrant was executed at Lister's Lancaster Road home earlier in the day by both Arlington Police and members of FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. Authorities said they found a cell phone containing several images of child pornography.

In addition, police said the investigation indicated that Lister allegedly used the social networking website Skout.com to send and receive explicit images.

Lister was arrested last year after investigators said he traded obscene images of children over social media sites.

Lister was a former maintenance worker at Family Access Daycare in Newton. His mother had been listed on the day care's website as its executive director for business operations.

"The Arlington Police Department takes an extremely strong stance on child exploitation, and we dedicate resources to not only finding missing and exploited children, but also rooting out those who create, distribute, or possess depictions of child sexual abuse," Arlington Police Chief Frederick Ryan said. "We will continue to pursue these felons in an aggressive manner."