Police: Ex-Officer Stalked Women, Vandalized Their Homes, Cars When Rejected

    A former special and auxiliary police officer is facing charges after police in Milford say he stalked at least three women and vandalized their homes and cars.

    Authorities say Domingo Spinney, of Milford, used a bogus profile on a dating website to arrange meetings with the women at restaurants in December. They say he hit on them when they thought they were being stood up, but was rejected each time.

    Police say he retaliated, slashing tires and throwing a brick through a window of a woman's home.

    Spinney pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. His lawyer, Philip Brown, tells The Sun Chronicle he can't comment on the allegations.

    Milford police Chief Thomas O' Laughlin tells WJAR-TV Spinney was a former auxiliary officer in his department and special police officer in Boston.

