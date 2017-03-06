A Massachusetts father and daughter are facing charges after allegedly hurling racial slurs while attacking an off-duty MBTA transit officer.

Police say David Muse, 48, and Madison Muse, 22, both Saugus residents, were arrested after the ordeal that started late Friday night.

The incident started around 11:45 p.m. when an off-duty transit officer was traveling on the outbound Orange Line. When the train stopped at Community College, the officer allegedly heard a commotion on another car and overheard another MBTA official say "Get off the train, get off the train."

The Muses left the train then and started to walk on the platform, and while they were walking away, Madison Muse allegedly started yelling racial slurs and expletives.

Transit police say this is when the off-duty officer started to videotape her behavior.

When she noticed she was being filmed, Madison Muse allegedly attacked the officer and was joined by her father. Eventually the violent attack was broken up, and on-duty transit officers were called to the scene.

Both David Muse and Madison Muse, who police say appeared to be intoxicated at the time, were arrested.

David Muse had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Somerville District Court for an OUI and driving with a suspended license.

It's unclear what charges David and Madison Muse face from this incident, or if they have attorneys.