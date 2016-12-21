Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing College Student

A body found in Vermont is believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old Bennington College student. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A body found in Vermont is believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old Bennington College student.

Hadil Marzouq was last seen Saturday in Bennington. Police found her car parked at a quarry in Dorset, but did not see any sign of her.

Crews continued searching until Wednesday morning, when they found a body in the water of the quarry, state police told necn affiliate NBC 5 News. That body, police say, matches Marzouq's description.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.