Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing College Student | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Vermont

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Police Find Body Believed to Be Missing College Student

By Jack Thurston

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A body found in Vermont is believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old Bennington College student. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

    A body found in Vermont is believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old Bennington College student.

    Hadil Marzouq was last seen Saturday in Bennington. Police found her car parked at a quarry in Dorset, but did not see any sign of her.

    Crews continued searching until Wednesday morning, when they found a body in the water of the quarry, state police told necn affiliate NBC 5 News. That body, police say, matches Marzouq's description.

    The investigation is ongoing, but police say it does not appear to be suspicious.

    Published at 12:10 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016 | Updated at 1:13 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices