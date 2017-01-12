Police Find Fake Check-Making Operation in Home

Police searched a West Haven home on Wednesday and said they found drivers licenses, social security cards, passports, bank documents, and personal paper work belonging to several identity theft victims.

Police arrested Leshanda Long, a 35-year-old mother of two who is six months pregnant, on a warrant charging her with second-degree forgery.

Police said the raid was at her Marshall Street home and they also found computer-related items used to produce checks, as well as checks were that were half printed or with printed information on the check was not centered.

It's not clear how Long obtained the passports found in her home, police said.

Long was held on bond.