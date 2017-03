Police in Amesbury, Massachusetts, helped take place in a prom proposal to remember Friday night.

Officers pulled over Amesbury High School students Drew Everett and Chelsea Lynch on Lionsmouth Road.

Drew told police he had a “package” in the trunk and officers asked both Drew and Chelsea to get out of the vehicle.

They opened the trunk, where inside was a bouquet of flowers and a sign asking Chelsea to prom.

She said yes.