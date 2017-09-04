Police Hoping to Solve 27-Year-Old Fatal Hit and Run

Police in Hudson, New Hampshire, are seeking the public's help to solve a fatal-hit-and-run accident from 1990.

On March 3 of that year, Shelia Rosati, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was struck and killed by pickup truck on Kimball Hill Road, near Clement Road.

Witnesses said they saw a 1981-1990 Dodge Ram, either silver or light blue, traveling westbound on Kimball Hill Road, when it struck Rosati and kept going.

Police have not been able to identify the operator of this vehicle.

In January 2004, police received an anonymous later, identifying a possible suspect. However, this information could not be validated.

Police want to continue with the investigation to bring closure to Rosati's family.