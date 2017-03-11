Police Hunt For Suspected Brighton Bank Robber

Massachusetts police are searching for a man responsible for a bank robbery in Brighton.

Authorities say a black man with medium build and height entered the TD bank in Brighton and approached the teller. The man reportedly handed her a noted that stated he had a bomb and demanded money. The teller complied and the suspect fled the bank on foot.

This suspect has been placed on the list of Massachusetts Most Wanted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Robbery Task Force at (617) 680-4525.