Police have identified the man they believe stabbed another man behind a Michael's craft store Tuesday in Natick, Massachusetts.

Investigators believe the man seen in surveillance footage from the scene is 20-year-old James Ricciuti of Wellesley. He is wanted for charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The stabbing took place around 2 p.m. Tuesday behind the craft store's Route 9 location.

Police believe Ricciuti and the victim got into a fist fight near the back of the building, which led to Ricciuti pulling a knife and stabbing the other man in the back.

Stabbing Suspect on the Loose

Authorities are hunting for a suspect after a man was stabbed behind a Michael's craft store in Natick, Massachusetts. (Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017)

"They were known to each other," Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi said Tuesday. "We don't know what the relationship was or the extent of the relationship, but according to the victim, he did know, or a family member was familiar with the suspect."

The victim, bloody from the altercation, ran into the store for help.

"It was kind of scary, especially since we work right here," said Michelle Kirouac, who works at LensCrafters in the same shopping plaza. "Especially someplace like Michael's, you wouldn't think anything would happen there."

The man sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Michael's spokesperson Mallory Smith said the company was "saddened to hear about the incident" at their Natick store but is not commenting further because it is an ongoing investigation.

Police say Ricciuti is dangerous and ask the public not to approach him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.