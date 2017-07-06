Police Investigate Apparent Murder-Suicide in Bridgeport

Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

Bridgeport police officer was flagged down around 7 p.m. for an emergency at the Trumbull Garden apartment complex on Trumbull Avenue.

Upon arrival, said said a husband and wife were found dead in an apartment. The daughter of the couple is the one who flagged down police.

Signs are pointing to murder suicide, Bridgeport officers told NBC Connecticut.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is an isolated incident and there's no risk to the public, according to police.



