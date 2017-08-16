Stolen Car Full of Teens Crashes in West Haven: Police

A stolen car full of teenagers crashed off Interstate 95 northbound in West Haven following a police pursuit Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

According to State Police Sgt. Matt Funchion, the incident began when Stratford police found suspicious activity around the car at around 3 a.m. When officers approached, the car took off, leading to a high-speed chase down I-95, where state troopers became involved.

The car crashed off the exit 43 ramp in West Haven and five juveniles took off on foot, police said.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Branford.

Police eventually located the suspects, who range in age from 13 to 17 and are all from New Haven. Some suffered minor injuries, and were treated at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

State police said that all five were charged with interfering with police and third-degree larceny. The driver was also charged with engaging in police pursuit, reckless driving and evading the scene of an accident.

Investigators are looking into whether the teens may be involved in any other crimes in the area.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.