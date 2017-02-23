Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy in Nashua, New Hampshire at a home that police say might have been running an unlicensed day care center.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a home on Ash Street after a report of a child who was unconscious and not breathing. Responding crews performed CPR on the boy, who was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Several other children were at the home at the time. Their parents were notified, and the children were evaluated as a precaution, but all were medically cleared.

Police said they are working with the state's Child Care Licensing Unit as they investigate information suggesting that the home was operating as an unlicensed day care.

The child's family is not associated with the Ash Street home, police say.

An autopsy has been conducted, but its results are still pending.