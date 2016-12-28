Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting in New Haven

New Haven police are investigating after a man was shot on Butler Street shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Police said that ShotsSpotter reported 16 gunshots fired in the city, between 32 and 58 Butler Streets just after 12:30 a.m.

A man in his early 20’s who had been shot in the back was found on the front porch of 45 Butler Street, police say.

No other people were hit, although the house was struck by the gunfire.

The victim is in stable condition and that his gunshot wound is not life threatening, police said.

According to police, multiple bullet shell casings were found in the area. Investigators said that they suspect that multiple shooters may be involved that likely fled the scene on foot.

Police said that a vehicle may be involved in this incident but have not released a description yet.

Police set up a perimeter early Wednesday morning at Butler St. and Bassett Streets as well as at Butler St. and Basset Street as they continued to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the New Haven Police Department.

