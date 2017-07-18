An elderly man was pistol whipped Tuesday morning during a home invasion in Canton, Massachusetts.

According to Canton Police, who responded to a condominium complex on Arboretum Way, three men forced their way into the home of an elderly man and his wife. Two of the suspects were armed, and one of them pistol whipped the male victim.

Two of the men were wearing blue hoodies, with the other wearing a black hoodie.

Police say the men fled in a black Chrysler Pacifica, which had four occupants.

The male victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening head injuries.

Canton Police are working with Boston Police to identify the subjects. State police also confirmed that they were asked to assist at the crime scene.

A neighbor told NBC Boston she heard screaming before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton Police Sgt. Paul Gallagher at 781-828-1212 or Boston Police at 617-343-4328.