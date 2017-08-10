Police Investigate Sexual Assault in Hyde Park - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police Investigate Sexual Assault in Hyde Park

By Mike Pescaro

    necn

    Boston Police are investigating the report of a sexual assault in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood.

    Police say a male thought to be between 14 and 16 approached a female victim just before 8:30 Wednesday morning in the area of American Legion Highway and Hyde Park Avenue, grabbing her buttocks.

    The suspect is described as being about 5'8 with short, wavy brown hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was wearing a black cap, a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and black Jordan sneakers at the time of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at (617) 343-4400.

    Published 2 hours ago

