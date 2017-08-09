Police Investigate String of South Boston Break-ins

Boston Police are searching for a suspected wanted for a string of breaking and entering incidents in South Boston. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police are looking for a person of interest in a string of breaking and entering incidents in South Boston.

There have been a total of five break-ins in this week. The first two took place between 1 and 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the areas of Gates and Frederick streets. In the same time frame on Wednesday, there were three break-ins in the areas of Mercer, Old Harbor East Seventh streets.

In each incident, police say the suspect or suspects tried to get in through open windows.

Authorities shared surveillance footage showing a person of interest. While police hope the public can identify this person, he or she is not wanted at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742