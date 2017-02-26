Police in Rhode Island are investigating a triple stabbing that happened early Sunday morning in Providence.

Officers initially responded to a fast food restaurant on Charles Street just after 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a victim outside of nearby club with a stab wound.

Two other stabbing victims were found in a nearby parking lot on Silver Spring Street.

Police said all three men were in serious but stable condition and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Authorities said none of the victims are being cooperative with the investigation so far and no arrests have been made.