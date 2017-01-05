Police Investigating 81-Year-Old Woman's Homicide

Authorities in Vermont are investigating an 81-year-old woman's murder.

State police say they were called Wednesday evening by a neighbor after a friend of Helen Jones, an Arlington resident, was called by an out-of-state relative and found her dead inside her Buck Hill Road home.

A detective observed evidence of a suspected homicide, and the home was secured.

The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine Jones' cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police 802-442-5421.