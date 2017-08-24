Police Investigating After KKK Newspapers Delivered to Homes

Police say they are investigating after several KKK newspapers were randomly delivered to a neighborhood in Raynham, Massachusetts, earlier this week.

Similar incidents have been reported in other Massachusetts towns, including Attleboro, Belchertown and Milford, as well as multiple communities in Maine.

Raynham police said they received a report around 10 a.m. Monday that 10 houses on Sherwood Lane had received copies of The Crusader, the Ku Klux Klan's official newspaper.

Police said they have consulted with the Bristol County District Attorney's Office, Massachusetts State Police and the Anti-Defamation League.

Unless the literature is targeting a specific group, they said it is generally protected under the First Amendment and is not considered a hate crime or illegal activity. But anyone with concerns is urged to reach out to police to make a report or seek guidance.

"The distributing of this kind of literature is unsettling for members of our community, and we encourage anyone who has been affected or has questions to reach out to us," Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said. "A preliminary investigation indicates that these houses were randomly selected and not targeted."

"We do not believe there is any threat to the community," he added. "Nevertheless, we share the concern of our community members, and we condemn this kind of speech and the hateful ideology behind it."