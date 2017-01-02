Police are investigating an "untimely death" after a body was found underneath a railroad bridge in Burlington over the weekend.

Police say the man was found on Sunday morning at the base of the Blue Bridge between Burlington and Winooski.

Police Chief Brandon del Pozo says the body has been taken to the medical examiner's office to figure out how the man died. The man wasn't immediately identified.

Police haven't said whether the man's death is considered suspicious. They say there's no threat to the public.

Lt. Dennis Duffy says police and the city's fire department both responded.

Police say further details will be released later.