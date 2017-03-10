Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion in Lawrence, Massachusetts | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Police Investigating Armed Home Invasion in Lawrence, Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

    Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts are searching for multiple individuals who may have been involved in an armed home invasion on Friday afternoon.

    The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Springfield Street, and the scene remains very active, with multiple officers and police K-9 dogs present.

    A police source said there were three people inside the home - a pregnant woman and two men. It is believed that one of the men was shot because blood was found inside the home.

    Acccording to The Eagle-Tribune, police are searching for four armed men believed to have been involved in the home invasion in addition to the man who was shot, who fled from the scene.

    Published 2 hours ago

