Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts are searching for multiple individuals who may have been involved in an armed home invasion on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Springfield Street, and the scene remains very active, with multiple officers and police K-9 dogs present.

A police source said there were three people inside the home - a pregnant woman and two men. It is believed that one of the men was shot because blood was found inside the home.

Acccording to The Eagle-Tribune, police are searching for four armed men believed to have been involved in the home invasion in addition to the man who was shot, who fled from the scene.