Police are investigating burglaries at Dunkin’ Donuts in three Connecticut towns in the last two days, as well as several others recently, and it’s not yet clear if they are all connected.

Burglaries have been reported at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 38 Windsor Ave. in Vernon and 3516 Main St. in Coventry this morning and at 77 Main St. North in Southbury yesterday.

Information is still coming in from the burglaries this morning, but Southbury police said the burglary in Southbury happened at 5:24 a.m.

A man in his 20s took $182.47 from three cash registers and left through the back door, according to Southbury police, who said there have been a similar burglary in South Windsor recently, as well as one in Glastonbury last week.

Police also responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts at 2751 Main St. in Glastonbury, at 1:55 a.m. Friday after a burglar took cash. The burglar was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and was in a late 1990s gold Honda Civic, according to police. They are working with local law enforcement to see if the other cases are related.

The burglary in South Windsor was reported at 5:30 a.m. Thursday at 601 John Fitch Boulevard. The employee who opened the store reported the burglary to police. Police have not said how much the burglar took.

Police said video showed a person with a masked face and head entered through a back office and the person appeared to be wearing gloves

The burglar who struck in Southbury was wearing a black hoodie pulled tightly around his face, jeans, Nike sneakers and gloves and he was carrying a yellow pry bar, according to Southbury police.

He might be driving an older light colored four-door Toyota or a similar vehicle, according to Southbury police.

No additional information was immediately available on the burglaries in Vernon and Coventry.