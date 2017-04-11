Man Suffers Serious Injuries in Stabbing

A 35-year-old man was stabbed in Meriden on Tuesday morning and police said one of his injuries is serious.

Police responded to a multifamily home in the 100 block of Lewis Avenue at 6:30 a.m. after a possible stabbing was reported and they found a man with three stab wounds, one in the arm and two in the torso, according to police.

The man's injuries were serious and he was taken to a trauma center. No additional information is available on his condition.

A female at the scene suffered a minor hand injury and was also taken to the hospital. It's not clear how she might have been involved in the incident, according to police.

Police are at the early stages of the investigation, but said it appears that there was some type of dispute or altercation before the stabbing. Earlier, they said the attacker fled on foot and they have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-630-6297.