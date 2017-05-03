Conn. Woman's Untimely Death Suspicious: Police

Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman in New Fairfield.
State troopers said they got an untimely death report at 26 Candelwood Road at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Responding officers located the 55-year-old woman and deemed the death suspicious, state police said.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.
There is no threat to the public or community, troopers said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Published 2 hours ago