Conn. Woman's Untimely Death Suspicious: Police | NECN
Conn. Woman's Untimely Death Suspicious: Police

    Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman in New Fairfield. 

    State troopers said they got an untimely death report at 26 Candelwood Road at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    Responding officers located the 55-year-old woman and deemed the death suspicious, state police said. 

    The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) will conduct a post-mortem examination to determine cause and manner of death.

    There is no threat to the public or community, troopers said.

    The investigation is ongoing.



    Published 2 hours ago
