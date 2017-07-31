Police in Framingham, Massachusetts, are investigating an assault that was reported at Callahan State Park.

A woman was out walking her dog on Sunday just before 5 p.m. when she was grabbed from behind and thrown to the ground. The suspect fled through the trails toward the Edmands Road parking area after the woman yelled.

Authorities believe the suspect has not exited the wooded trails.

The suspect is a male with some facial hair and a shaved head. He is between 26 to 28-years-old, about 6' tall and was wearing a blue tank top, yellow basketball shorts and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.