Police were on scene at the Jewish Community Center located at 333 Nahanton Street in Newton Centre. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Police have given the all clear at the Jewish Community Center in Newton, Massachusetts, after a suspicious phone call prompted an evacuation.

The center's driveway on Nahanton Street was blocked by police cruisers.

There are two other JCCs in Connecticut that were evacuated, and police are on the scene there.

It's unclear where the call came from.

The investigation is ongoing.