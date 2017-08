A police investigation is underway at 212 East Rutland Road in Milford.

Milford police are investigating a possible untimely death, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The post indicated that the investigation was in the area of East Rutland Road and North Rutland Road.

Early Tuesday morning police were outside a home at 212 East Rutland Road. The crime scene van was on scene.

No other information was immediately available. NBC Connecticut will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.