A police investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in an accident at an auto body shop in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man's pelvis was crushed when he was hit by a car at C&V Automotive on Hyde Park Avenue, but they don't know exactly how. Boston Fire is on the scene, and police tape is covering the open garage door of the auto body shop. At least one vehicle can be seen inside.

Boston Inspectional Services also has investigators at the scene.

A tow truck driver told NBC Boston he is waiting to tow a vehicle from inside the building.

Neighbors said an auto repair operation had been running out of the building for some time and a sign for the business just went up over the summer.

No further information was immediately available.