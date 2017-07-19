Police: Teen Suspect in Custody After Shelter-in-Place

A teenage suspect is in custody after a shelter-in-place order in Newburyport, Massachusetts, according to police.
Authorities were searching the area immediately surrounding Port Plaza for a 19-year-old man who police said may be armed. He allegedly fled from officers who were serving an arrest warrant in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.
K-9 units from multiple police departments were aiding in the search.
No further information was immediately available.
